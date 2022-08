3 killed after man set fire to home and shot residents as they fled

6 dead after truck slams into community barbecue, police say

Beto O'Rourke takes break from campaign trail following infection

1 dead, 4 wounded in Coney Island boardwalk shooting, NYPD says

Biden expected to visit Pittsburgh for Labor Day

Hogan says "no question" there are signs of authoritarianism in GOP

Countdown ticks toward Monday launch of Artemis moon rocket

Morell says affidavit indicates "sloppiness" in the way classified documents were handled

Republicans and Democrats sharply divided over Mar-a-Lago search; High school student on autism spectrum thriving in marching band

