Sign Up For Newsletters
Battleground Tracker
Coronavirus Updates
"The Power Of August"
"Fat Shaming"
Republican National Convention
Hurricane Laura
March On Washington 2020
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump accepts GOP nomination on last night of RNC
Live updates: Laura strikes Louisiana, killing 6
Suspected Kenosha protest shooter faces homicide charges
NBA is "hopeful" playoffs will resume after players protest
Sister of teen killed during Hurricane Laura speaks out
United Airlines to furlough as many as 2,850 pilots
Federal Reserve says inflation should rise dramatically
Trump set to announce purchase of 150 million rapid COVID tests
Berlin bans planned protests against COVID-19 restrictions
2020 Elections
Battleground Tracker: Latest polls, state of the race and more
5 things to know about CBS News' 2020 Battleground Tracker
2020 Republican National Convention
Republicans see U.S. as better off now than 4 years ago: CBS News poll
Takeaways from the Democratic National Convention
With more mail-in ballots, officials urge patience on election night
Americans and the right to vote: Why it's not easy for everyone
Democrats are happy with Biden's VP pick: CBS News poll
Why some mail-in ballots are rejected and how to make sure your vote counts
What happens if the president doesn't accept the election results?
Election Day could turn into "Election Week" with rise in mail ballots
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS This Morning: Saturday
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Evening News, August 27th, 2020
Hurricane Laura slams the Gulf Coast with 150 mph winds; Couple makes their wedding day extra special during COVID-19 pandemic
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue