Watch CBS News

8/24: Prime Time with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on former President Donald Trump as he surrenders to charges in the Georgia election interference case, new details on the Yevgeny Prigozhin plane crash, and new efforts to expand internet access to rural America.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.