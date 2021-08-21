Afghanistan Turmoil
Haiti Earthquake
Free CBS News App
Stream CBSN Live
Sign Up For Newsletters
COVID Pandemic
CBS Village
The Uplift
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Evacuations underway as Hurricane Henri bears down on the Northeast
Afghanistan evacuations continue amid airport chaos, security threat
Forecasted high winds fan concerns over growing Caldor Fire
Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, hospitalized with COVID
Air base holding Afghan evacuees filled to capacity
University of Virginia disenrolls 238 students who did not get COVID vaccine
China allows couples third child amid demographic crisis
GM recalls all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
How climate change helped strengthen the Taliban
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Login
Live
Watch CBSN Live
CBS Weekend News, August 21, 2021
Latest forecast for Hurricane Henri; 19-year-old attempts to become youngest woman to fly around the world solo
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On