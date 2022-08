Mexico's ex-AG charged with mishandling probe into disappearance of 43 students

Yellowstone says foot found in hot spring linked to July 31 death

Demand for Sept. 1 student loan payments sent in error

"Where will it end?" Anger over redistricting grows ahead of 2022 midterms

Vanessa Bryant testifies she fears helicopter crash site photos will surface

Pete Buttigieg to airlines: This year's travel disruptions "unacceptable"

New U.S. aid package for Ukraine to include surveillance drones

Judge denies Graham's appeal to delay grand jury testimony regarding election

Growing threat of catastrophe at Ukraine nuclear plant; Basketball player saves referee's life after heart attack

CBS Evening News, August 19, 2022 Growing threat of catastrophe at Ukraine nuclear plant; Basketball player saves referee's life after heart attack

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On