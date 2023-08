Here Comes the Sun

Los Angeles creates task force to address surge in flash mob robberies

Highly-mutated strain of new COVID variant reported in Michigan

Trump's lawyers say his D.C. trial shouldn't be before 2024 election

DOJ wants 33-year prison term for ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio

Hawaii vows to protect Maui homeowners from land grabs after wildfires

Rachel Morin murder suspect linked to home invasion in Los Angeles

Pentagon considering plea deals for defendants in 9/11 attacks

Here's when and where Hurricane Hilary is projected to hit California

Maui emergency chief resigns following criticism for wildfire response

Maui emergency chief who defended decision not to activate warning sirens resigns; Wildfire in northern Canada triggers mass evacuations

