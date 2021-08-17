CBS Evening News, August 17, 2021

Afghanistan Turmoil
"It's like your heart being torn out": Veterans of the war in Afghanistan reflect on the fall of Kabul
Texas Governor Greg Abbott tests positive for COVID-19
Death toll from Haiti earthquake climbs to 1,941
Human remains found in wheel well of plane from Afghanistan
California's Caldor Fire triggers evacuation orders
TSA to extend mask mandate through January 2022
U.S. grapples with fallout from Afghanistan withdrawal
Even some Trump hotels requiring masks as COVID spreads
Is SpaceX being a bad neighbor in Texas?
