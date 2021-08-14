Sign Up For Newsletters

Boy, 7, dies from rare brain-eating amoeba tied to California lake

Tropical Storm Grace forms as Fred threatens Florida with heavy rain

Details emerge about man who killed 5 in rare U.K. gun rampage

Canada to require COVID vaccine for travelers

Thousands of Afghans flee as Taliban closes in on capital: "I will not survive"

Month-old Dixie Fire continues to rage, destroying hundreds of homes

Judge orders U.S. to reinstate "Remain in Mexico" asylum policy

U.S. Embassy in Kabul will be mostly evacuated within 36 hours

Haiti earthquake leaves over 300 dead, hundreds injured or missing

Taliban forces advancing toward Kabul; COVID nurse angered and frustrated over preventable resurgence

CBS Weekend News, August 14, 2021 Taliban forces advancing toward Kabul; COVID nurse angered and frustrated over preventable resurgence

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On