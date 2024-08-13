Watch CBS News

8/13: The Daily Report with John Dickerson

Jericka Duncan reports on the state of the conflict in the Middle East amid growing fears of a retaliatory attack by Iran, the new policy for migrants at the northern U.S. border, and the status of Ukraine's offensive into Russia.
