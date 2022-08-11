CBS Evening News, August 11, 2022

Bill Russell's No. 6 jersey first ever to be retired across entire NBA

Mark Esper has government-provided "protection 24/7" because of Iran threats

Cuomo says New York state should pay his legal bills in sexual harassment case

Disappearance of Harmony Montgomery now being investigated as homicide

CDC updates its COVID-19 guidelines in sweeping overhaul

Suspect killed in standoff after alleged attempt to breach FBI office in Cincinnati

DOJ moves to unseal search warrant used to seize docs from Trump's home

