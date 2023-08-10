Here Comes the Sun

Two men, woman die trying to rescue dog from cistern in Texas

Fossil from "tiny" whale, 41 million years old, discovered in Egypt

Who are the U.S. citizens set to be freed from Iran?

Man accused of threatening jury in trial of Pittsburgh synagogue gunman

Biden asks Congress for more than $13 billion in emergency defense aid for Ukraine

Iran to free 5 U.S. citizens in exchange for access to billions in blocked funds

Russia launches first moon mission since Soviet era

Jeff Glor reports on deadly wildfires in Maui, ProPublica's report on gifts to Clarence Thomas

8/10: Prime Time with John Dickerson Jeff Glor reports on deadly wildfires in Maui, ProPublica's report on gifts to Clarence Thomas

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On