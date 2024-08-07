Watch CBS News

8/7: The Daily Report with John Dickerson

Lindsey Reiser reports on Wednesday's dueling presidential campaigns in key battleground states, the lingering damage from Tropical Storm Debby as it reaches the Carolinas, and more Olympic wins for Team USA in Paris.
