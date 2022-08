Meijer warns Democrats that boosting Trump-backed candidates could backfire

NYC mayor slams Texas governor for "horrific" busing of migrants

Video shows brazen heist of $2 million in jewelry from New York shop

Cincinnati mass shooting leaves 9 injured as police search for suspects

Albuquerque police say car connected to the murders of Muslim men

2 adults, 2 kids riding in golf cart killed by alleged drunk driver

Investigating vehicle training deaths in the military

Ceasefire begins between Israel and Palestinian militants

Senate passes climate, health and tax bill in major win for Democrats

VP Harris casts tie-breaking vote as Senate passes Democrats' climate, health and tax bill; Nonprofit stages baseball games for people with disabilities

CBS Weekend News, August 7, 2022 VP Harris casts tie-breaking vote as Senate passes Democrats' climate, health and tax bill; Nonprofit stages baseball games for people with disabilities

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On