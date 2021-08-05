Sign Up For Newsletters

Athletes to follow during the Olympic Games

Extraordinary Olympic moments that outshined the competition

Simone Biles reveals her aunt died unexpectedly during Olympics

Tamyra Mensah-Stock is first Black woman to win wrestling gold for U.S.

Marathoner helps change the game for mothers competing in Olympics

U.S. women's soccer team beats Australia 4-3 to capture bronze

U.S. expands citizenship eligibility for children born abroad

California tourist town running out of water amid drought

Infrastructure bill would add $256B to deficit over 10 years: CBO

Family accuses cops of pointing guns at children in botched raid

Spirit Airlines cancels more than half of scheduled flights

Wildfire incinerates historic California town; Young boy seeks to spread his love of literacy.

CBS Evening News, August 5, 2021 Wildfire incinerates historic California town; Young boy seeks to spread his love of literacy.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On