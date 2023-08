Trump mounts defense in Alabama campaign appearance

Cyberattack causes hospitals in multiple states to close ERs

Texas judge grants abortion exemption to women with pregnancy complications

Russian ship appears damaged after Ukrainian attack on Black Sea port

FDA approves first pill for postpartum depression

Flash flooding hits Kentucky, Tennessee; Couple who held impromptu reception after wedding venue caught fire return for anniversary trip

8/4: CBS Evening News Flash flooding hits Kentucky, Tennessee; Couple who held impromptu reception after wedding venue caught fire return for anniversary trip

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On