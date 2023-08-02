Watch CBS News

8/2: Prime Time with John Dickerson

Tonight on CBS News Prime Time — what we are learning about the unnamed co-conspirators in the latest Trump indictment, what the Fitch downgrading of U.S. credit means for you, and firefighters make progress battling a wildfire in the Mojave desert.
