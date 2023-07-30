New Trump Charges
Passport Demand
Heat Wave Risk
"Whale Ballet"
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
PAC spent over $40 million on legal bills for Trump, aides in 2023
Haley calls Trump accusations "incredibly dangerous" if true
American nurse and her child kidnapped in Haiti, organization says
Phoenix sees temperatures above 109 degrees for 31st consecutive day
U.S. Capitol reopens doors to visitors that were closed during pandemic
3 dead after small plane crashes into Southern California airport hangar
Brittney Griner will miss at least 2 games to focus on her mental health
Drought forcing tough water decisions in Colorado River Basin
Teen allegedly kills 13-year-old girl with father's gun in New Mexico
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
7/30: CBS Weekend News
Millions of Americans struggle amid persistent heat dome; Annual U.K. tradition reveals decline in swan population
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On