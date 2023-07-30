Teen allegedly kills 13-year-old girl with father's gun in New Mexico

Brittney Griner will miss at least 2 games to focus on her mental health

3 dead after small plane crashes into Southern California airport hangar

U.S. Capitol reopens doors to visitors that were closed during pandemic

Phoenix sees temperatures above 109 degrees for 31st consecutive day

American nurse and her child kidnapped in Haiti, organization says

PAC spent over $40 million on legal bills for Trump, aides in 2023

Millions of Americans struggle amid persistent heat dome; Annual U.K. tradition reveals decline in swan population

7/30: CBS Weekend News Millions of Americans struggle amid persistent heat dome; Annual U.K. tradition reveals decline in swan population

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On