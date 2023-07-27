Watch CBS News

7/27: Prime Time with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on new charges against Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case, what the FTC Chair Lina Khan says about efforts to encourage competition, and how the U.S. is pushing to militarize space.
