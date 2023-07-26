The story behind the "Tic Tac" UFO sighting

Ohio officer fired for releasing K-9 onto Black man with his hands up

Niger's president detained by his guards in attempted coup

Federal Reserve hikes interest rates to highest level in 22 years

Netherlands holds U.S. to a draw in rematch of 2019 World Cup final

UFO hearing key takeaways: What a whistleblower told Congress about UAP

Hunter Biden enters not guilty plea after deal falls apart

Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to tax charges after deal collapses; Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56

7/26: CBS Evening News Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to tax charges after deal collapses; Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor dies at 56

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On