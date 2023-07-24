A timeline of the Carlee Russell case

Russia warns of retaliatory measures after Ukraine claims attack on Moscow

Extreme heat, air pollution may double risk of heart attack death, study finds

Police in Ohio release K-9 dog onto Black man apparently surrendering

Carlee Russell apologizes, says there was no kidnapping

Arkansas man who beat officer with flagpole during riot sentenced

Former gynecologist to be sentenced to 20 years for abuse of patients

Police use excavator to dig up backyard of suspect in New York killings

Texas governor defies federal threat to sue over floating border barriers

Justice Department sues Texas over river barrier; Alabama woman admits she made up kidnapping story

7/24: CBS Evening News Justice Department sues Texas over river barrier; Alabama woman admits she made up kidnapping story

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On