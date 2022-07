Trump claims his "persecution" would stop if he didn't run for office

2 Americans dead in Ukraine as Russian attacks continue

Get used to heat waves – Scientists say climate change is making them more common

Wildfire near Yosemite National Park explodes in size, prompting evacuations

Fauci says Biden is "doing really quite well"

Girl, 6, among 3 fatally shot in tent at Iowa state park

Intense heatwave continues to scorch the U.S.; Project aims to restore seagrass to improve water quality, feed manatees

