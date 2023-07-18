Trump Target Letter
Trump receives a target letter in Jan. 6 special counsel investigation
U.S. soldier thought to be in North Korean custody after crossing DMZ
16 charged in Michigan for false elector scheme after 2020 election
Phoenix shatters yet another heat record for big cities
Illinois to become first state to end use of cash bail
Texas trooper alleges inhumane treatment of migrants along border
Winning numbers announced for $640 million Mega Millions jackpot drawing
Fossil shows mammal, dinosaur "locked in mortal combat"
Migrant girl's death in U.S. care was "preventable tragedy," monitor says
7/18: CBS Evening News
Trump receives target letter in Jan. 6 investigation; Powerball jackpot hits $1 billion
