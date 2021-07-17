Surfside Condo Collapse
Nationals game suspended after shooting outside stadium
3 Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C. test positive for COVID-19
Search underway for survivors of flooding in western Europe
One dead, six wounded in Portland shooting
Unstable weather will continue to fuel wildfire that's bigger than NYC
LA Sheriff's Department won't enforce county mask mandate
One year after John Lewis' death, voting rights bills face bleak future
Judge orders U.S. to close DACA program to new applicants
Trailblazing aviator Wally Funk is heading to space at 82
Female owned brewery bringing changes
American alleged target of Iranian kidnappers
England soccer players receive racist abuse
Rising photographer Flo Ngala shifts focus
Asha Walker talks Health in the Hood nonprofit
Faith Ringgold's art of fearlessness and joy
CBS Weekend News, July 17, 2021
Historic heatwaves continue to fuel wildfires in the West; Parents reunite with son kidnapped 24 years ago
