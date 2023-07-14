Woman charged with selling fentanyl-laced pills to De Niro's grandson

Florida music teacher sentenced to 6 years in prison for Jan. 6 felonies

Woman vanishes after calling 911 to report child on side of Alabama freeway

Trump asks two more courts to quash Georgia special grand jury report

Actors and studios fight over control of performers' digital replicas

One-third of Americans under heat alerts as extreme temperatures spread

What we know about the suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killings case

Iowa's 6-week abortion ban signed into law, but faces legal challenges

Suspect arrested in Gilgo Beach serial killings; 103-year-old lobster fisherman embarks on her 95th season on the water

7/14: CBS Evening News Suspect arrested in Gilgo Beach serial killings; 103-year-old lobster fisherman embarks on her 95th season on the water

