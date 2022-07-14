Crime Without Punishment
Prime Day 2022 deals
CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Secret Service members erased Jan. 5-6 text messages, watchdog says
Ivana Trump, first wife of former President Trump, has died
Trump considering announcing 2024 bid in fall ahead of midterms, source says
Manchin rejects climate and energy provisions in reconciliation bill
Texas sues Biden administration over emergency abortion requirement
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in the shooting deaths of wife and son
Trump tried to contact member of White House staff about Jan. 6 testimony, source says
Steve Bannon trial to begin Monday after judge rejects his request to delay
Buffalo shooting suspect indicted on federal hate crime charges
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News, July 14, 2022
Jan. 6 witness Trump called was White House employee; Therapy dog helps Highland Park heal after shooting
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On