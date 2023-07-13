DeSantis is "brutally honest" about trailing Trump, donors say

Jan. 6 rioter who attacked officers sentenced to more than 7 years

GOP Senate campaign arm will focus on "quality" candidates in 2024

What to know about the first over-the-counter birth control pill

Lisa Marie Presley died of small bowel obstruction, medical examiner says

Aspartame is "possibly carcinogenic," WHO says. Here's what to know.

DOJ asks judge in Trump docs case to disregard his request for long delay

FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control; FTC launches investigation into ChatGPT

7/13: CBS Evening News FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control; FTC launches investigation into ChatGPT

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On