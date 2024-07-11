Watch CBS News

7/11: The Daily Report with John Dickerson

Lindsey Reiser reports on President Biden's high-stakes press conference on the NATO stage, what Project 2025 could mean for Americans' taxes, and some of the top issues on voters' minds in the battleground state of Arizona.
