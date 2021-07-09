CBS Evening News, July 9, 2021

Surfside Condo Collapse
COVID Pandemic
Puerto Rico Statehood
First responders endure emotional toll of Surfside condo collapse
Another extreme heat wave in West threatens all-time highs
CDC says vaccinated kids and teachers won't need masks in class
Biden fires Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul
Biden bars ICE from detaining pregnant or nursing women
FDA calls for probe of agency, Biogen over Alzheimer's drug
Family of man killed in police pursuit speaks out
Haiti's interim government asks U.S. to deploy troops
Condo collapse death toll rises to 79
2021 National Youth Poet Laureate Alex Huynh
CC Sabathia opens up on addiction and recovery
Nikole Hannah-Jones declines UNC job after tenure controversy
Jemele Hill on Olympics, ESPN controversy
"Pose" star helps empower through tech
Training refugees in the culinary arts
