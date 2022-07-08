CBS Evening News, July 8, 2022

Crime Without Punishment
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
Elon Musk says he's pulling out of $44 billion Twitter deal
Probe finds U.S. border agents used "unnecessary" force against migrants
Amber Heard alleges a juror in Johnny Depp trial was never chosen for duty
Shinzo Abe, former Japanese prime minister, killed in shooting attack
Tony Sirico, famed "Sopranos" actor, dies at age 79
L.A. could reinstate mask mandates as COVID cases rise
Harris says Democrats "should have rightly believed" Roe was settled law
911 dispatcher charged for not sending ambulance to woman who later died
