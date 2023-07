Los Angeles sheriff "disturbed" by video of violent arrest by deputies

Body of missing 2-year-old girl found in Detroit, police say

Russian fighter jets harass U.S. drones in Syria, officials say

Ohio man sentenced for rape of 10-year-old who traveled for abortion

Man arrested near Obama's home threatened government facility, feds say

Substance found in White House confirmed to be cocaine

Questions abound over bag of cocaine found in White House; Chicago nonprofit helps youth find purpose through classic car restoration

7/5: CBS Evening News Questions abound over bag of cocaine found in White House; Chicago nonprofit helps youth find purpose through classic car restoration

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On