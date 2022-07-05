Crime Without Punishment
Suspected Highland Park parade gunman charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder
What we know about the suspect in the Highland Park shooting
"We were trying to shield the kids": Mother recounts escaping parade shooting
2-year-old boy's parents both killed in Highland Park parade shooting
House Jan. 6 committee announces next hearing for July 12
Warning signs in online postings missed before recent mass shootings
"My wife is struggling": Brittney Griner's wife on WNBA star's detention
Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 soldiers for heroism in Vietnam
One family's wrenching decision to sell a girl into marriage for food
CBS Evening News, July 5, 2022
Death toll rises in July 4 parade mass shooting; July 4 weekend marked by gun violence
