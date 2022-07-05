One family's wrenching decision to sell a girl into marriage for food

Biden awards Medal of Honor to 4 soldiers for heroism in Vietnam

"My wife is struggling": Brittney Griner's wife on WNBA star's detention

Warning signs in online postings missed before recent mass shootings

House Jan. 6 committee announces next hearing for July 12

2-year-old boy's parents both killed in Highland Park parade shooting

"We were trying to shield the kids": Mother recounts escaping parade shooting

What we know about the suspect in the Highland Park shooting

Suspected Highland Park parade gunman charged with 7 counts of first-degree murder

Death toll rises in July 4 parade mass shooting; July 4 weekend marked by gun violence

CBS Evening News, July 5, 2022 Death toll rises in July 4 parade mass shooting; July 4 weekend marked by gun violence

