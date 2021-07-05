"Surfside Collapse: A Search for Answers"
COVID Pandemic
Puerto Rico Statehood
The Uplift
CBS Village
Confirmed death toll in Surfside condo collapse rises to 28
Afghan interpreter speaks out as Taliban advance with U.S. withdrawal
Elsa moves back over water and forecasted to take aim at Florida
Amazon starts new chapter as Jeff Bezos steps down as CEO
Car sales slump as vehicle prices continue to surge
Hackers demand $70 million to end biggest known ransomware attack
Colorado's independent commission draws up preliminary House map
Goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, dies after fireworks incident
Richard Donner, "Superman" director, has died at age 91
Poll: Most Americans say LGBTQ discrimination still exists
Ciara is "cerving confidence" with new cervical cancer campaign
Some states try to limit teaching of critical race theory in public schools
Carl Nassib becomes first active NFL player to come out as gay
Couple fights for same-sex marriage in India
Kevin Boseman on brother Chadwick's passing
LGBTQ love: Couples share their stories for Pride Month
CBS Evening News, July 5th, 2021
Deadly Tropical Storm Elsa eyes Florida after striking Cuba; Woman finds her calling helping Nepalese children
