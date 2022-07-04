Brittney Griner writes letter to Biden from Russian prison

Copenhagen mall shooting motive likely not terrorism, police say

Chaos at U.S. airports as airlines cancel thousands of flights

At least 14 hikers still missing as death toll rises after glacier collapse in Italy

Teen will lose her leg after shark attack in Florida

U.S. says shot that killed journalist was likely fired from Israeli positions

Family calls for justice, peace after fatal police shooting video released

Cheney says Jan. 6 committee could make criminal referral for Trump

At least 6 killed in shooting at Illinois parade; person of interest in custody

Manhunt underway after mass shooting at July 4 parade; Meet the TikTok generation's favorite baseball team

CBS Evening News, July 4, 2022 Manhunt underway after mass shooting at July 4 parade; Meet the TikTok generation's favorite baseball team

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On