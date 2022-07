Douglas Brinkley: Let us celebrate patriots who put country over party

Shark attacks lifeguard during training exercise off Long Island

Chunk of glacier breaks loose in Italian Alps, killing at least 6 hikers

Sherri Chessen on her 1962 abortion, and the fate of Roe

Trump told allies he might announce 2024 presidential bid early, sources say

Schiff says Jan. 6 committee has new leads after Hutchinson testimony

Welcome to a summer of travel hell

3 killed in shooting at Copenhagen shopping mall, police say

Akron police release video of Jayland Walker shooting; Debate rages in California over how to fund renewable energy

