CBS Evening News, July 1, 2022

Army Reserve, Guard members who refused COVID vaccine banned from drills

R. Kelly suing prison after lawyers say he was placed on suicide watch

Bolton says Cipollone should testify before Jan. 6 committee

New York overhauls handgun rules to preserve some limits on firearms

Brittney Griner "keeping the faith" as Russian court sets next trial date

What's ahead for travelers during July 4 "airmageddon"

Without abortion option, doctors say "people will die"

Biden vows to protect abortion pill in governors meeting

Flight cancellations and delays cause holiday travel woes; Biden announces new Medal of Freedom recipients

