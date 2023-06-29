Affirmative Action Ruling
Violent Protests In France
Wildfire Smoke
Microscopic Handbag
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Supreme Court rejects affirmative action in college admissions
New Florida law allows roads made of toxic mining waste
Travis Scott not criminally liable for Astroworld deaths, grand jury finds
U.S.' Iran envoy on leave, says his "security clearance is under review"
Parkland shooting sheriff's deputy found not guilty on all counts
Where did all the Sriracha go? Bottles are being sold for $70 a pop
Malaria confirmed in Florida mosquitoes after several human cases
Dylan Mulvaney addresses backlash from Bud Light partnership in new video
Man with weapons and Jan. 6 warrant arrested after running toward Obamas' D.C. home
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
6/29: CBS Evening News
Supreme Court rules against affirmative action in college admissions, Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán throws perfect game
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On