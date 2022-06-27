CBS News App
46 migrants found dead in back of tractor trailer in San Antonio
Supreme Court sides with football coach who lost job for praying after games
At least 3 dead, multiple injured after Amtrak train derails in Missouri
Russian rocket strike hits crowded mall in Ukraine, "unimaginable" toll feared
House Jan. 6 committee to hold last-minute hearing on Tuesday
Abortions can resume in Louisiana for now as state court blocks "trigger" bans
Trump attorney John Eastman says FBI agents seized his phone
WNBA star Brittney Griner appears in Russian court, trial set for July 1
First elections to be held since Roe ruling: Here are the races to watch Tuesday
CBS Evening News, June 27, 2022
At least 3 killed in Amtrak train derailment; Russia sets date for Brittney Griner trial
