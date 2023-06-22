Watch CBS News

6/22: Prime Time with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on the tragic end to the search for the missing Titan submersible, Will Hurd's entry to the 2024 presidential race, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the White House.
