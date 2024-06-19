Watch CBS News

6/19: The Daily Report with John Dickerson

Jeff Glor reports on severe weather threatening the south, what's behind an app used to track migrants in the U.S., and what's next for the markets and A.I. as Nvidia becomes the world's most valuable company.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.