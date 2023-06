Several hurt after Baltimore bus strikes 2 cars, crashes into building

What really happened the night Marianne Shockley died?

Ecuadoran woman who knocked on coffin during her own wake has died

Bob Huggins resigns as West Virginia basketball coach after DUI arrest

King Charles III celebrates first Trooping the Colour as monarch

"Mass killers practice at home": How domestic violence and mass shootings are linked

At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school

Blinken arrives in Beijing amid diplomatic tensions with China

Severe weather, blistering heat descend on parts of U.S.; Unique farm-to-table program prescribes fresh produce to Chicago's South Side

