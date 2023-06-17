6/17: CBS Saturday Morning

Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving for Beverly Hills crash

Patriots player arrested at airport after 2 loaded guns found in luggage

Pittsburgh synagogue shooter found guilty in Tree of Life attack

Michigan man arrested for planning mass killing at synagogue

At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school

Blinken to raise cases of wrongfully detained Americans with Chinese

"Mass killers practice at home": How domestic violence and mass shootings are linked

Biden to host first campaign event for 2024 presidential race; The Dish: Chef Preston Clark's acclaimed Lure Fishbar.

