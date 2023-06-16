6/16: CBS Evening News

Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving for Beverly Hills crash

Patriots player arrested at airport after 2 loaded guns found in luggage

Staffer for Rep. Brad Finstad attacked at gunpoint near Capitol

Pittsburgh synagogue shooter found guilty in Tree of Life attack

UPS workers approve strike, setting stage for biggest walkout since 1959

Michigan man arrested for planning mass killing at synagogue

Blinken to raise cases of wrongfully detained Americans with Chinese

Tornado levels nearly 200 homes in Texas town, leaves 3 dead; Man who befriended suspected scammer makes good again

