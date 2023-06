Phosphorus detected in ocean on Saturn's moon

US Olympic ski jumper Patrick Gasienica dead at 24

U.S. Marine arrested in firebombing of Planned Parenthood clinic

Southern Baptists expel California megachurch for having female pastors

House rejects bid to censure Schiff over Trump investigations

The Fed is taking a break in hiking interest rates. Here's the impact.

Daniel Penny indicted in chokehold death of Jordan Neely on NYC subway

Tornadoes cause damage in Alabama, Georgia; FDA expands recall of frozen strawberry products linked to hepatitis A outbreak

