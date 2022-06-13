CBS News App
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
CBS Store
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Jan. 6 committee hearings: Four takeaways from second day of hearings
Dow plunges 900 points as inflation fears mount
House Jan. 6 committee zeroes in on Trump's false election claims in public hearing
Army secretary on combating military sexual assault
Crew of aircraft found to have human remains in wheel well cleared
Congressional Republicans target Hunter Biden's Hollywood mega-lawyer
Stocks just entered a bear market — here's what that means for your money
FBI accused of "covering up" secretive dig for Civil War-era gold
Philip Baker Hall, iconic character actor, dies at 90
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Evening News, June 13, 2022
Stocks plummet as inflation fears mount; Highlights from the Tony Awards
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On