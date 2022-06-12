CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
House Jan. 6 committee to hold second public hearing
20 senators announce outline of bipartisan deal to reform U.S. gun laws
Tony Awards 2022: Complete list of nominees and winners
Watergate at 50: The political scandal that changed Washington
Americans unjustly held abroad by foreign governments
Palin advances in special election for House seat in Alaska
Alleged leader of Patriot Front among those arrested in Idaho
Sen. Reverend Raphael Warnock: The preacher and the politician
Astra rocket fails and two NASA satellites are lost
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
CBS Weekend News, June 12 2022
20 senators announce deal on federal gun laws; Iceland uses humor in new ad to draw in tourists
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On