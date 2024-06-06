Watch CBS News

6/6: The Daily Report with John Dickerson

John Dickerson reports on President Biden's message at the D-Day commemoration in France, how attacks in the Red Sea are hitting the global supply chain, and the immediate political impact of the new asylum policy at the southern border.
