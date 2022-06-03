CBS Evening News, June 3, 2022

CBS News App
Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress
Platinum Jubilee celebration continues without the queen
Man with fake badge and ammunition arrested outside Capitol
Tropical storm warning issued for South Florida; flooding possible
Dozens of banks told Texas they don't "discriminate" against gun companies
Fugitive killer dies in shootout after slaying 4 kids and grandfather
IRS says it's dramatically boosting audits of the wealthy
U.S. finds no evidence Dominion voting machines were ever exploited
Why the war in Ukraine might make root canals more difficult
