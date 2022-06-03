Why the war in Ukraine might make root canals more difficult

U.S. finds no evidence Dominion voting machines were ever exploited

IRS says it's dramatically boosting audits of the wealthy

Fugitive killer dies in shootout after slaying 4 kids and grandfather

Dozens of banks told Texas they don't "discriminate" against gun companies

Tropical storm warning issued for South Florida; flooding possible

Man with fake badge and ammunition arrested outside Capitol

Platinum Jubilee celebration continues without the queen

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress

Florida braces for possible tropical storm; Afghan musician reunites with family after fleeing Taliban

CBS Evening News, June 3, 2022 Florida braces for possible tropical storm; Afghan musician reunites with family after fleeing Taliban

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On