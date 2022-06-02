CBS Evening News, June 2, 2022

What the new congressional maps tell us about the 2022 election

Why boosted Americans seem to be getting more COVID infections

Email reveals plan to keep Trump in office on Jan. 6, court records show

Amber Heard's lawyer reveals what actress said right after verdict

House January 6 committee announces first hearing will be held in primetime

Ad against Beasley mirrors GOP attack against Ketaji Brown Jackson

Tulsa gunman targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, police say

Biden decries "carnage," calls on Congress to pass gun control laws

Biden addresses nation on shootings and gun reform; Mother of 9 graduates from medical school

