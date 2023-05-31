Store owner who allegedly killed teen previously shot at two shoplifters

Fewer babies born in 2022, and teen births decline, CDC reports

North Korea calls U.S. "gangster-like," vows another satellite launch

Jury finds actor Danny Masterson guilty of 2 counts of rape

U.S. plans to admit nearly 40,000 asylum-seekers per month through app

Special counsel has audio of Trump discussing classified document

House passes debt ceiling deal and sends it to the Senate

House debates contentious debt ceiling bill; Army's first female deep-sea diver reflects on her journey

5/31: CBS Evening News House debates contentious debt ceiling bill; Army's first female deep-sea diver reflects on her journey

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On