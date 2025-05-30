Watch CBS News

5/30: The Daily Report

Lindsey Reiser reports on President Trump's new plan to double tariffs on imported steel to 50%, Elon Musk's last day as a "special government employee" in the Trump administration, and hopes for a new ceasefire in Gaza.
